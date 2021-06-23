DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in DMC Global by 2.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in DMC Global by 8.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 102,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,002,000 after acquiring an additional 118,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BOOM opened at $55.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.12. DMC Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $70.00.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 million. DMC Global had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. DMC Global’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

