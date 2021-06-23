Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,508 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.07% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,189,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 224,493 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 832.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 308,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 275,258 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 20.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 787,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 132,496 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 205.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 202.6% in the 1st quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 5,112,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,460 shares during the period. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IVR opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $985.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.36.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

