Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires New Shares in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in MSG Networks by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 736.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MSG Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in MSG Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSG Networks alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of MSGN opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. MSG Networks Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $847.83 million, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.17.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.55 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 28.10% and a negative return on equity of 36.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSG Networks Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN).

Receive News & Ratings for MSG Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.