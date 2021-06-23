Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $771,000 Stock Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 777.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 273.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 47.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 29th.

NYSE:WOR opened at $58.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.98. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.66%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Endres sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $1,035,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,583,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 19,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $1,298,296.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,415,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,349,292.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,272 shares of company stock valued at $12,772,542 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

