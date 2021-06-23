Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 525 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.07% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,610,000 after purchasing an additional 214,080 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,442,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,790,000 after buying an additional 23,909 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,275,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,657,000 after buying an additional 30,742 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth $51,811,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 37.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,012,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,613,000 after purchasing an additional 273,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $412,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,410.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $344,080.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 853,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,703,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,695 shares of company stock worth $2,517,854 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.18.

Shares of TRHC opened at $51.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.98. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

