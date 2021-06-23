Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 222,936 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.38% of Cameco worth $24,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cameco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,145,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,953,000 after buying an additional 149,500 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP increased its position in Cameco by 9.1% during the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,120,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,711,000 after buying an additional 932,088 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Cameco by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,769,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,850,000 after buying an additional 1,330,639 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Cameco by 9.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,438,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,338,000 after buying an additional 477,169 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,709,000. 58.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.03. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 5.87.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.81 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

