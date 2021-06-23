JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 93,443 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.70% of AAR worth $24,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIR. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of AAR by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.25. AAR Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $45.49.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. AAR had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 5,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $240,209.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,478.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $84,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 407,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,155,602.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,462. Insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price objective on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities increased their target price on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark increased their target price on AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AAR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

