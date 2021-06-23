Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,984 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in KB Home were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $811,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $667,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $43.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.35. KB Home has a 12-month low of $27.51 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. KB Home had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.93.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $3,031,303.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

