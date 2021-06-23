Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 312 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in UniFirst were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in UniFirst by 19.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in UniFirst by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in UniFirst by 24.2% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in UniFirst by 0.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $217,895.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,902,379.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $110,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,979.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,161 shares of company stock worth $478,661. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNF. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

UNF opened at $227.04 on Wednesday. UniFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $160.70 and a 52-week high of $258.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.50.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $449.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.47 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 7.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 14.03%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

