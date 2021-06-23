EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.46. EastGroup Properties reported earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full year earnings of $5.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover EastGroup Properties.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.40.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

EGP stock opened at $168.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 59.05, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.80. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $113.47 and a 1 year high of $171.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.74%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EastGroup Properties (EGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.