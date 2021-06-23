1,100 Shares in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth about $3,054,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 53.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 734,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,968,000 after buying an additional 256,968 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 38.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 26.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 423,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,284,000 after purchasing an additional 87,325 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $57.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.10.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

