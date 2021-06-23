Brokerages Anticipate Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to Post $1.80 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will post $1.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60. Darden Restaurants reported earnings per share of ($1.24) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 245.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $8.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.10.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $2,795,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,785 shares in the company, valued at $8,033,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,269 shares of company stock valued at $11,390,912 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,224,000 after purchasing an additional 68,258 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $2,139,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 22,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,185,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $309,501,000 after purchasing an additional 53,910 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $2,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $135.60 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $68.91 and a 12-month high of $149.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of -72.51, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

