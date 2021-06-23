JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 72.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 530,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,596 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $26,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AL. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $43.58 on Wednesday. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.25). Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Air Lease’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.