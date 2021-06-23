JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 28.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 830,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,599 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $26,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 19,860 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $536,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at $21,249,000. 12.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $23.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 9.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.11. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.67). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 311.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.72) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CGC shares. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.41.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.