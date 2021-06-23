JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 181,599 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 830,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,599 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $26,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 32,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 8.6% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 12.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

NASDAQ:CGC opened at $23.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.10. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.11.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 311.30%. The company had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CGC. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.41.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.