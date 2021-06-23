Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $252,000 Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 55.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 211.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 224.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 5,114.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRNS shares. UBS Group began coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. FBN Securities began coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Varonis Systems to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $57.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -56.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $80,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 1,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $75,313.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 578,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,719,339.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,034,207 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

