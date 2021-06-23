Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 3,444 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth about $37,688,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,332,000 after acquiring an additional 48,280 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,955,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,760,000 after acquiring an additional 171,200 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.40 and a beta of 0.98. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.78 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 28,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $570,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 568,529 shares of company stock worth $12,456,457. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALKS shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

