Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

In related news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $152,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $42.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.46. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.83 and a 1 year high of $45.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $642.95 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.14%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.