Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 95.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396,037 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Maxar Technologies worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,655,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $588,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,977,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,075,000 after purchasing an additional 151,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maxar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.92.

MAXR opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.36. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.81 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.07%.

In other Maxar Technologies news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $696,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $204,900. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maxar Technologies Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.