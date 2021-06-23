Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,275 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.7% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $56,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,311 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 41,911 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.70.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $265.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.85. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $193.55 and a 52-week high of $265.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

