HighTower Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,004 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 15.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 435,736 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,910 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,991 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 409,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on KGC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.23.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.60.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.79%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

