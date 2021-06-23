20,000 Shares in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,000,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,000,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.37.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

