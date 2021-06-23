Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESNT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Essent Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,662,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,203,000 after acquiring an additional 369,251 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 14,250 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 254,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,130,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,248 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $269,288.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,290,195.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 9,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $457,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,361,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,276 shares of company stock worth $1,944,347. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $46.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $54.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.77.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.06 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.53%.

ESNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

