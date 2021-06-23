Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $3.38 Million Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Avnet worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 488.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avnet alerts:

In other news, insider Leng Jin Chan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $442,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 23,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $1,007,686.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,140 shares of company stock worth $2,748,057. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Avnet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.47. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $45.43. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.