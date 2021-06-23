Michael S. Dell Sells 322,385 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $32,535,094.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at $633,135,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of DELL opened at $99.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.34 and a 12 month high of $104.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.01.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,217,000 after purchasing an additional 150,911 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,253,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 76.5% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 54,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 23,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

