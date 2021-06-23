Michael S. Dell Sells 322,385 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $32,535,094.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at $633,135,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of DELL opened at $99.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.34 and a 12 month high of $104.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.01.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,217,000 after purchasing an additional 150,911 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,253,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 76.5% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 54,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 23,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?
Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.