Insider Selling: Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ADBE opened at $575.74 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $416.03 and a 52 week high of $576.31. The firm has a market cap of $275.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $509.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 36.65%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $2,359,174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Adobe by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,107,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,406 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $6,058,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,246,613,000 after acquiring an additional 601,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Adobe by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after acquiring an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

