Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 1,556 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Crane were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,139,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $388,715,000 after purchasing an additional 159,057 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,747 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Crane by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,581,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $148,546,000 after purchasing an additional 673,598 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at $55,959,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Crane by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 686,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,495,000 after purchasing an additional 48,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Shares of CR opened at $89.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.30. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $99.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

