Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte Sells 25,000 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $4,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,217,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $186.61 on Wednesday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.81 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.57 and a beta of 2.39.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.71.
About Bill.com
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.
