Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte Sells 25,000 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $4,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,217,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $186.61 on Wednesday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.81 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.57 and a beta of 2.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,164,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,932,000 after acquiring an additional 83,769 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 11.2% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,243,000 after acquiring an additional 392,535 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 107.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,853 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,820,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,414,000 after acquiring an additional 52,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCM International IV Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $269,917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.71.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

