Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 498,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,111 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Textron were worth $27,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $65.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.52.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

