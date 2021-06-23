BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised BRT Apartments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other news, SVP Ryan Baltimore sold 3,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $57,446.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fredric H. Gould bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 373,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,575.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $128,917 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 162,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,031,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,686,000 after buying an additional 49,488 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 13,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments stock opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.44 million, a PE ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.25. BRT Apartments has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 66.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BRT Apartments will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.57%.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

