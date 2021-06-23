Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRTA. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

NASDAQ FRTA opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.41. Forterra has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 2.47.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.30. Forterra had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Forterra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in Forterra by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Forterra by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Forterra by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Forterra by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

