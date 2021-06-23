Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,959 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.12% of Outset Medical worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Outset Medical by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,250,000 after purchasing an additional 78,916 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its stake in Outset Medical by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,911,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,608,000 after purchasing an additional 38,217 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Outset Medical by 29.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,176,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,004,000 after purchasing an additional 268,999 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Outset Medical by 18.7% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 942,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,266,000 after purchasing an additional 148,645 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Outset Medical by 23.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,320,000 after purchasing an additional 174,603 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

In other Outset Medical news, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $835,346.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,380.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,890,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $197,765,450.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,046,306 shares of company stock worth $206,293,282.

Shares of NASDAQ:OM opened at $50.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 9.24. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.10.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.