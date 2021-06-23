Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Takes Position in Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OMEG opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. Omega Alpha SPAC has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.94.

Omega Alpha SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

