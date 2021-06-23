Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,024 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $10,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.86.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $91.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.21 and a 12-month high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

