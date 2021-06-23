Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 2,071.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,923 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $10,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12,658.6% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 520,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,432,000 after acquiring an additional 515,966 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,208,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,855,000 after acquiring an additional 185,568 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 45,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 24,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,715,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,233,000 after acquiring an additional 200,279 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB opened at $53.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.12. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.48 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19.

