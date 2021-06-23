JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 224,948 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 242.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 317,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224,948 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $28,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,506,000 after acquiring an additional 648,974 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,004,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,696,000 after acquiring an additional 414,842 shares during the last quarter. Park Capital Group bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,307,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,841,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 615,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,373,000 after acquiring an additional 177,673 shares during the last quarter.

ARKG stock opened at $87.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.60. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.63 and a fifty-two week high of $115.15.

