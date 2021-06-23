JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,637 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.84% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $28,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after acquiring an additional 394,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,789,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,600,000 after acquiring an additional 355,043 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,567,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,572,000 after acquiring an additional 131,892 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 617,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,848,000 after acquiring an additional 127,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock opened at $39.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.46. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $288.20 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

