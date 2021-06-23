JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 10,274 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,274 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $28,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 408.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 52,949 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,067,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 163.3% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 16,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

DDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Dillard’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

NYSE DDS opened at $168.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.82. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $183.00.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.94) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.98%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $99,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,558. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $57,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,014.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,010 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

