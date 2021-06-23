iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,244,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,074 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $29,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 161.4% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 36.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, Amarillo National Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Shares of EWS stock opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.67. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $24.22.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

