iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,244,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,074 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $29,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 161.4% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amarillo National Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000.

EWS opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $24.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.67.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

