Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $2.90 Million Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 90.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,397 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $1,032,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,407.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total value of $9,407,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,609,925.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and have sold 617,684 shares valued at $66,555,627. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTON. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $117.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.42 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 188.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

