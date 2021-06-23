Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,498 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Natera were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $90,502,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,736,000 after acquiring an additional 717,481 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,468,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,081,000 after acquiring an additional 487,579 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,286,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,661,000 after acquiring an additional 315,811 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $28,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRA opened at $110.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of -35.76 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $44.57 and a one year high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 11,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $963,410.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,680.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,140 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $306,181.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,924,937.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 310,526 shares of company stock valued at $30,680,936. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Natera from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.91.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

