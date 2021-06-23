Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 502,663 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 112.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 948,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 502,663 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 1.32% of OraSure Technologies worth $11,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in OraSure Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in OraSure Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OSUR. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of OSUR opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.43 million, a P/E ratio of -130.70 and a beta of -0.26. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.55.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $58.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.07 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

OraSure Technologies Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR).

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.