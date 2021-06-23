Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 32,141 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 746,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,141 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Realogy were worth $11,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 51,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,635.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RLGY opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.73 and a 12-month high of $19.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Realogy had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

