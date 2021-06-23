Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 674 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,820,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $527,558,000 after buying an additional 2,230,951 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,211,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $207,198,000 after purchasing an additional 243,465 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,129,000 after purchasing an additional 309,462 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,851,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,729,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,271,000 after purchasing an additional 61,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

NYSE HBI opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere bought 13,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.