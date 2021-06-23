Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 66.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,716 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in News during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in News by 1,680.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in News during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 7.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of News by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. 11.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWS opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.30 and a beta of 1.64. News Co. has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.86.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

