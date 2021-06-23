Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 142.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 34,736 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $5,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 161,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,183,000 after acquiring an additional 87,007 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth about $1,038,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 12,318 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ambarella alerts:

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $100.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.44. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $137.21.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.64 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 5,444 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $551,967.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 872,351 shares in the company, valued at $88,447,667.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 6,184 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $626,995.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,094 shares in the company, valued at $62,060,210.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,244 shares of company stock worth $1,945,614. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

AMBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their target price on Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.77.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.