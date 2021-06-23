Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Raven Industries, Inc. ( RAVN ) is a technology company that creates innovative solutions to great challenges. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high performance specialty films, and situational awareness markets thereby utilizing its strength in engineering, manufacturing, and technological innovation. Raven is comprised of three distinct business units : Raven Applied Technology, Raven Engineered Films, and Raven Aerostar. Raven is committed to being an active and responsible corporate citizen by providing strategic investments to organizations who align with business model and purpose. And the areas of focus include: quality of life, education, social need, and health/wellbeing. The company’s corporate responsibility framework is constructed from five key areas of impact, which includes: Environmental Sustainability, Corporate Philanthropy, Volunteerism, Team Member Development and Training, Business Purpose, Products and Services Delivered, and Markets Served . “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Raven Industries from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Raven Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of RAVN opened at $57.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Raven Industries has a 1-year low of $19.84 and a 1-year high of $57.95.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raven Industries will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Raven Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 50.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 151.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

