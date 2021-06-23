Louis F. Bowers Sells 521 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Stock

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total transaction of $107,367.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of JLL stock opened at $203.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $87.67 and a 12-month high of $212.95.
Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on JLL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.
About Jones Lang LaSalle
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.
