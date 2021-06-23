Louis F. Bowers Sells 521 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Stock

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total transaction of $107,367.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $203.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $87.67 and a 12-month high of $212.95.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 92,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $645,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at $1,374,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at $201,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JLL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

