Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,614 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 44.7% in the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $61.74 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.39%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

In related news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

